Insider leaks new Galaxy S10 details with Note 9 release days away

Samsung has its fingers crossed that the Galaxy Note 9 will reverse the downward trend at the top of its smartphone lineup. For those unaware, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were not well received by smartphone shoppers, who were apparently hoping for a more significant upgrade earlier this year. The Galaxy S9 ended up being a minor iterative update that looks just like last year’s Galaxy S8, and now it’s on track to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phone line since 2012.

The Galaxy Note 9 is set to be released on Friday, and early indications are that the phone might fare a bit better than the Galaxy S9. Reports say that preorders are way up, and it could have something to do with the fact that unlike the S9, the Note 9 actually does have a few compelling new features. But if it’s new you’re looking for, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 isn’t the phone that should be on your radar. Instead, it’s the Galaxy S10 that Samsung plans to launch early next year, and a new report from a reliable source helps paint an even clearer picture of Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy phone in years.

If traffic to BGR posts is any indication — and it always is, without fail — people are very excited about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10. Based on everything we’ve heard so far, it’s easy to understand why. Heck, even we’re excited for the Galaxy S10 next year and it takes a lot to get us excited about a smartphone.

A series of reports from sources with historically good track records suggest that the Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s most significant update in years. It’s expected to feature a new design that shrinks the bezels above and below the display to push Samsung closer to achieving the all-screen phone we’re all waiting for. It’s also expected to be the first Samsung phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. That means instead of fumbling around on the back of the phone, you’ll be able to unlock it simply by placing your finger on the screen.

Other leaks have said the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will both feature triple-lens rear cameras, and the larger of the two will also have a dual-lens front-facing camera. Next-generation processors and RAM modules will help give the phone a serious speed boost, and it should have an even better display than any other Samsung phone to date.

Wednesday morning’s leak isn’t quite as juicy as some other leaks in recent months, but each new tidbit of information helps paint a more clear picture of Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy S phone since the Galaxy S6. The new leak comes from a well-known source of information about unreleased Samsung phones. He’s an anonymous source who goes by Ice Universe on Twitter and Weibo, and he dropped this little morsel on Twitter earlier today:

“Beyond” candidate colors: black, white, green, silver, pink. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 22, 2018

Is it Earth-shattering info? No, but it does give us even more information about “Beyond,” which is Samsung’s codename for the Galaxy S10. And while the leaker calls the colors he lists “candidates,” it’s likely that the final colors will be selected from that list or that Samsung will use all of those colors. Rumor has it that the Galaxy S10 could be unveiled as soon as this coming January, so plans will be finalized quite soon.