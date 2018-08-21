Google says Pixel 2 XL lagging isn’t a widespread issue

Reports from prominent Android users revealed an unexpected problem with Google’s Pixel 2 XL phones. Well-known techies Artem Russakovskii and Marquees Brownlee detailed their independent slow Pixel 2 XL experiences, with Russakovskii’s case being investigated by Google.

Soon after that, a rumor said that Google may have identified the reasons why the phone would experience significant lag, with one of the fixes being a full hardware replacement.

In the meantime, Google issued a new statement on the matter, saying the issues aren’t widespread and that it’s too early for conclusions.

Here’s what a Google spokesperson told BGR:

We have teams who constantly manage and monitor performance on our devices and our data indicates this is not a widespread issue. Getting bug reports is a normal part of our process – as is common for most consumer devices. We use these to evaluate what might be wrong and work on any necessary fixes. We are still in the process of investigating this report so it is too early to draw conclusions.

The same comment was provided to others, Russakovskii included:

Still no info from Google regarding the Pixel 2 XL lag. Here's a statement I was provided so far: "We have teams who constantly manage and monitor performance on our devices and our data indicates this is not a widespread issue. Getting bug reports is a normal part of our…" — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 20, 2018

As a reminder, here’s his repair experience so far:

The Google engineer and PR person just left after spending about 2 hours analyzing the laggy Pixel 2 XL. Unlike a car that stops making noise when you take it to a mechanic, the phone was extremely laggy to the point that both of them were visibly surprised. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 13, 2018

Brownlee said in a video that he’s not using the Pixel anymore because other phones are a lot faster than Google’s flagship.

But just because two prominent names in the tech world experienced lag with the Pixel 2 XL, doesn’t mean that all Pixel 2 XL suffer from the same problems. That’s not just because Google says so, but because we’d have seen plenty of slowdown reports from more affected users.

If you’re one of the people affected, don’t hesitate to contact Google about it.