Apple’s next-gen iPhones might actually copy a Samsung phone for once

Apple will unveil three new iPhones next month, including an affordable iPhone X successor with an LCD screen as well as two premium models that will have OLED displays like the iPhone X. All three devices will deliver the same core features, which means the cheapest model will be almost as powerful and fast as the most expensive one. The more expensive models will have better displays, dual cameras, and better battery life, to name just a few of the differences between the new LCD iPhone and the premium models. On top of that, the OLED phones will reportedly get an extra feature we didn’t see coming.

For the second time in a matter of days, we’ve heard that Apple Pencil support is in the cards for Apple’s 2018 iPhone models. A few days ago, it was a research firm that mentioned it. Fast forward to Thursday, and we have Taiwan’s Economic Daily News saying the same thing.

But the new report delivers a detail we didn’t have before. Apple Pencil support will supposedly be restricted to the OLED phones, meaning the 5.8-inch iPhone and the new “iPhone X Plus.” If this information is accurate, it means that older iPhones, 2017 iPhone X included, will also be left out.

For years, Apple resisted the urge to make a stylus for iOS devices. When the Pencil launched three years ago, it only worked with the iPad Pro. However, since then, Tim Cook did make comments that hinted Pencil support for the iPhone was in the works, and we saw some patents showing us how a stylus would work on the iPhone.

Samsung fans may be quick to point out that Apple is finally copying the iconic feature from the Galaxy Note, but Apple’s way of doing things is slightly different. The Pencil isn’t likely to be bundled with the iPhone, and it’ll probably remain a separate purchase.

Apple will unveil its next-gen iPhones in about a month, at which point we’ll learn more details about Apple’s plans for the iPhone and Pencil support going forward.