‘Diablo 3’ is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018, according to a leaked report

Blizzard has been hinting at a potential Nintendo Switch port of Diablo 3 for months now, but it appears Forbes may have let the cat out of the bag a bit too early this week with a report confirming the game’s existence. On Wednesday, Forbes published an article stating that Diablo 3 would be coming to the Switch with exclusive content before the end of the year. Dubbed the Eternal Collection, it will feature both expansions and cost $59.99.

The article has since been deleted, but in addition to the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions, the Switch port will also feature exclusive, Nintendo-themed in-game bonuses including a Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Tri-Force portrait frame, Chicken pet, and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.

There are also a variety of ways to play the game on the Switch. Forbes says that up to four players can play on the same Switch, on four different Switch consoles wirelessly without internet, or over the Nintendo Switch Online service (which has now been confirmed to launch in the second half of September).

According to Kotaku, the announcement was originally scheduled to be made tomorrow, but once both ResetEra and Reddit ran with the Forbes article, there was no putting the genie back in the bottle. We should learn more later in the week, and hopefully we’ll get to see a video of the game running on Switch as well.