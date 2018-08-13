How to sign up for the ‘Fortnite’ Android beta on any Android device

At its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City last week, Fortnite Battle Royale for Android made its debut alongside the Galaxy Note 9. As expected, the game was exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices for a limited time at launch, but that exclusivity period was just 48 hours long, which means that all Android owners with compatible devices can get their hands on the beta. The only catch is that you do technically need an invite in order to play.

First of all, you won’t find Fortnite on the Google Play store, as Epic Games refuses to share revenue from in-game transactions with Google. Instead, you have to download the game from Epic’s website, but the download link isn’t available to the public yet. In order to play, you need to sign up for an email invite here.

In an FAQ on its site, Epic Games says that it is inviting players to the beta in waves, so don’t expect an email right away. You might have to wait a few days to actually receive your invite, but once it arrives in your inbox, all you need to do is tap the link provided by Epic while on your Android phone to start the download.

Here are all the devices with which the Fortnite Android beta is currently compatible, according to Epic Games: