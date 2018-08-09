Samsung’s big press conference for the Galaxy Note 9 is now just hours away. But if we’re being honest, we’re not excited at all. We already know everything there is to know about the phone, from design and specs to features, pricing, and the release date. If you’ve been living under a rock and you somehow missed months worth of leaks and rumors, everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9 is right here. If you want the TL;DR version, here you go: It’s a Galaxy Note 8s.

There’s precious little question that Samsung’s flagship smartphones have been uninspired in 2018. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were minor upgrades as well, and we all know how that turned out; they’re expected to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phones since 2012. The company will be much more aggressive with the Galaxy Note 9 when it comes to launch promotions and incentives, but the phone itself isn’t any more exciting than the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were earlier this year.

With two consecutive misses at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup, it would be easy to assume that a trend is starting to form. But don’t worry, Samsung fans, because we have very good news: Samsung’s string of duds ends with the Galaxy Note 9. Next year will start off with a bang when Samsung launches the all-new Galaxy S10 series, and now we have a stunning new visualization of the next-gen flagship phone to whet our appetite.

Late last week we shared a teaser video created by a YouTube user named Concept Creator. While there are dozens of amateur graphic designers out there who create renders of unreleased smartphones, Concept Creator has been known as a regular resource for concept designs that actually stick pretty close to reality.

Sometimes Concept Creator makes renders based on real leaked images or schematics from new phones. In the case of the upcoming new Galaxy S10, however, that wasn’t an option since we haven’t seen any leaks of that sort yet. So instead, he used a few well-sourced rumors to dream up a stunning Galaxy S10 design that we would love to see Samsung turn into a reality.

From what we’ve heard so far, the Galaxy S10 concept you’ll see in the video below probably isn’t too far off. It might be a bit ambitious with the bezel-free design at the bottom of the phone, but we have indeed heard that Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S10 handsets will feature a design that is similar to the Galaxy S9, but with much smaller bezels above and below the Super AMOLED display. If we had to wager a guess, the bezel above the screen in these Galaxy S10 renders is probably very close to being accurate, and we’ll likely see the same size bezel at the bottom.

We can also see a new triple-lens camera design on the back of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+, which is indeed in line with rumors. What we don’t see on the back of the phones is a fingerprint sensor, and that’s because the Galaxy S10 series will reportedly be Samsung’s first to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded beneath the phone’s screen.

According to multiple independent reports, Samsung may unveil its new Galaxy S10 series as soon as CES 2019, which takes place during the second week of January. If that’s true, we should start to see some real designs leak in the next couple of months. Until then, however, the video below should be more than good enough to tide you over.