Two ‘Infinity War’ victims confirmed to return in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

As if we needed any more proof that the events at the end of Avengers: Infinity War would be reversed, Vulture all but confirmed that the victims of Thanos’ snap will return in future movies. On Tuesday, Vulture reported that both Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will co-star alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The last time we saw S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Nick Fury (Jackson) and Maria Hill (Smulders), they were turning to dust with half of the universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Fury did manage to page Captain Marvel just moments before his demise, but both characters appeared to be dead. Apparently, that isn’t the case though, as the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming releases two months after Avengers 4 and takes place later in the timeline.

We already know that Jackson is reprising his role in Captain Marvel next year, but the first solo female superhero movie for Marvel takes place decades before the events of Avengers: Infinity War (and years before Nick Fury even proposed the idea of a superhero team). He took a backseat for several movies, but it appears the actor will be back in force in 2019, with Smulders’ Maria Hill returning to the spotlight as well.

Marvel has done its best to not show its hand when it comes to spoiling the surprises of Avengers 4, but casting leaks like this were bound to start appearing sooner or later, and there’s not much Marvel can do to stop it. That said, there can’t have been many people truly convinced that the studio would simply erase half of its star-studded cinematic universe and cancel all the movies that were already in various stages of production.

Unsurprisingly, Sony didn’t have anything to say about Vulture’s report, but it sounds like we can look forward to two of the most popular non-super humans coming back to life at some point in Avengers 4.