When will the 2018 iPhone X models launch?

Like every year, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhones during a mid-September event. The phones would then be available for preorder for about a week, before launching in stores by the end of the month. Apple hasn’t announced any details about its September press event, but iPhone fans must be dying to find out when the fall press conference will take place.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of data to work with in trying to predict the date of the new iPhone X keynote, and we already have potential dates for you.

Looking at historical data, CNET obtained four possible dates for this year’s iPhone X announcement, including Tuesday, September 4th; Wednesday, September 5th; Tuesday, September 11th; and Wednesday, September 12th. That’s because, for the last six years, the iPhone press conference came on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

CNET also looked at the relationship between Labor Day, which falls on the first Monday in September, and concluded that, if Labor Day landed on the 3rd or earlier, Apple announced the iPhone the following week. If Labor Day occurred on the 5th or later, it announced the new iPhones two days after Labor Day.

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 3rd, which means the new iPhones could launch a week later, either on September 11th or September 12th. Apple used September 12th for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 5 announcements, and it might do the same thing this year. September 11th is a date that Apple probably wants to avoid, “for obvious reasons.” Should the 2018 iPhone X be unveiled on Wednesday, September 12th, then the phone could be available for preorder two days later, on September 14th, and launch in stores (and ship to buyers), on September 21st.

Remember, however, that the iPhone X version you might want to buy this year, the cheap 6.1-inch LCD model that some refer to as iPhone 9, might only be available in October or November, according to recent estimates.