Let’s pretend to be surprised that Samsung’s making a multi-device wireless charger like Apple’s

We’ve been preoccupied with Galaxy Note 9 leaks for the past few months, but Samsung’s 2018 hardware launches aren’t likely to end there. In addition to a follow-up to the Gear S3 (expected to be rebranded as the Galaxy Watch), Samsung is also prepping a wireless charger that looks like an answer to Apple’s AirPower.

Over the weekend, a leak from Roland Quandt on Twitter coupled with a listing on MobileFun.com all but confirmed that Samsung will launch a new charger dubbed the Wireless Charger Duo in the coming weeks. Based on the leaked image, the charger will feature two charging pads — one sitting at an angle and the other lying flat against the device — which can fast charge two devices simultaneously, including the new Galaxy Watch.

“Charge up to two devices at once including your Samsung Galaxy Note 9, with the official fast wireless charging pad in black,” reads the product description on MobileFun’s website. “Spend less time waiting around for your phone to charge and more time doing what you want to do with this official charger.”

This is the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (EP-N6100) for the Galaxy Note 9. Charges the Galaxy Watch alongside the phone. pic.twitter.com/VnP10xAhvb — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 21, 2018

MobileFun lists the Wireless Charger Duo at $52.99, but it’s hard to imagine that it will ship for that price, especially considering Samsung’s current wireless charger sells for around $60. This charger also appeared in an FCC listing last month which suggested it would have a higher input rating and be able to charge faster than modern chargers. Samsung may unveil the charger at its Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event on August 9th.

In the meantime, more images of the Wireless Charger Duo were shared by LetsGoDigital on Monday:

Despite announcing the AirPower wireless charger nearly a year ago, Apple has yet to actually launch its multi-device wireless charging solution. In fact, the AirPower isn’t expected to be available until this September, so if Samsung has the Wireless Charger Duo ready to go in August, it could beat Apple to the punch.