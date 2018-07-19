This new iOS 12 trick helps you battle data caps

Earlier this week Apple released the latest iOS 12 beta versions, developer beta 4 and public beta 3, and you can install either one right away. In addition to the anticipated fixes and improvements, the latest betas bring over a new feature that will make some users very happy. Going forward, iOS 12 will show you exactly how much cellular data apps consume so that you can take appropriate action, if needed.

Cellular data is how carriers make money these days, because not all smartphone users are on unlimited data plans. If you’ve got a capped monthly data allowance, or if you’re roaming, you’ll want to know exactly which apps are using up your data and how much data those apps consume.

In iOS 12 developer beta 4 and public beta 3, Apple made a small change to the way it displays mobile data usage. Rather than sorting apps alphabetically as was the case before the update, they’re now sorted by app usage. Not only that, but the list now tells you exactly how much data each app has used.

To see the improved statistics, you have to go to the Settings app after you’ve updated to the latest iOS 12 beta and then select Cellular. Scroll down to the Cellular Data section to see how you’ve been going through your data allowance.

On the same screen, you can prevent apps from using any mobile data, and thus restrict them to Wi-Fi — just use the toggle next to each app. You can also reset the statistics, a feature that can come in handy if you want to monitor your data use for a particular period. These features were both available in iOS before the new beta release.

The new trick might not seem like much, but it could help you save money and change the way you consume mobile data while you’re out and about. If you’re coming from Android, then you’ll certainly appreciate the feature, which has been available on Android devices for a few years.

Check 9to5Mac’s video below to see it in action — it starts at the 46-second mark.