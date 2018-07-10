Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and there are still some freebies in there if you hurry. We’ve got a fresh new roundup for you on Tuesday, of course, and you’ll find eight premiums apps on today’s list that are all free downloads for a limited time.

Mini for Facebook

Normally $0.99.

Featured on BGR, iosnoops.com, AppShopper ,Yahoo, 148Apps.com and many other websites and Blogs !

#9 Ranked in US, #22 Ranked in Ghana and top 50 in many other countries in the social network PAID APP on App store

Rated 4+ star (Avg) by our Users for all the version . —————————————————————————————————–

Our Some User Reviews –

“It’s a great start on a very good idea. I gave it 5 stars over my previous four stars because of the developers quick response on fixing a couple of complaints. Don’t see that every day! ”

by2K6GTO – Mar 30, 2016 —————————————————————————————————–

# Very light App for Facebook with Lock Feature

# Use Facebook in private mode .

# Keep your Facebook data private

# Small size App 11 MB , very less compare to official app 144 MB . —————————————————————————————————–

** It is just not only Facebook lock , it is also a very light version of Facebook Note – Please write in review about your need , we will definitely add those feature in next version as we added many feature in version 2.0 , requested by our users . —————————————————————————————————–

Key Feature –

____________________________________________________________________

1. FACEBOOK

____________________________________________________________________ * Very Light version of Facebook

* Very small in size

* Bar Button to Use Facebook in very easy way

* Chat with Facebook friend

* Play video

* Share post with friends

* Basically All the feature of Facebook ____________________________________________________________________

2. PRIVACY AND SECURITY

____________________________________________________________________

* Lock App When App enter in Background .

* You can lock also Lock it by Lock button .

* App will be Lock automatically when you launch any another application.

* App will be Lock Automatically when you press Home button or Power Button.

* So no-one can Access your Facebook even when he got access your phone .

* You can change password Anytime in easy step . —————————————————————————————————–

# Don’t drain your battery so fast and don’t full up your device with junks !

# It is useful if you are running out of memory .

# Useful for the user who want to keep their Facebook data private

# Once Install Log in and have Fun ! # Lock your Facebook in case any other family member want to use your phone .

# Lock facebook in case many people access your phone .

# It also fast and take less running memory .

Attack Heroes

Normally $0.99.

◇Excellence in Visual Arts, IGF 2015

◇Excellence in Visual Arts, GAD 2016

◇The best Indie game in Design, GoldTop 2016

◇Best Game nomination, GAD 2016

◇Best VisualArts nomination, GAD 2016

◇Diligent console masterpiece, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Steam Featuring ◇An independentconsole game of blood-boiling interest and tactful stages. ◇Endeavoring in making a playable anime movie, the game is in hyperbolic Japanese comic visual style. Via various animated actions and shots, it gives you the strongest visual tension of skills. ◇the game boasts 8 vocaloid songs brand-new composed, written and adjusted, making each action at the beat of the rhythm, giving you the visual and listening pleasure as an anime OP. With famous CV dubbing throughout the stories, you’ll have a furthermore sink-in experience like a ACG movie. ◇Battle Features:

– Combination of excitement and tactics. Visual performance and skills matter!

– Simple but strategical fighting. Heroes’ collocations count!

– Joining and timing of heroes’ skill call for your operative techniques.

– Key to stage clear: put enemies in Hit-recover as long as possible!

– 52 unique and special skills, form your own combos! ◇Game Features:

– 13 heroes of personalities!

– Brand-new fighting rules and combo settings.

– More than 20 differently featuring boss combats.

– Specially designed stories and voicing.

– Unique 3D battle field animated shots.

– 10 comic-like stage movies.

Business Card Scanner-SamCard

Normally $3.99.

Supported language: English. [Product Description]

Snap a photo of the business card with iPhone camera and all the information

(Name, Job Title, Company, Department, Tel. …) is automatically recognized and go to iPhone Contacts. [Features and Functions]

SamCard is a fantasic visiting card reader with high recognition accuracy and speed. Other features:

Anti-shake photo shooting

Display the corresponding image when editing business card

Auto-detect text orientation

Auto-rotate card images

Shoot both vertically and horizontally. Tips to achieve best card recognition result: *Take a picture of a visiting card as clearly as possible. (using anti-shake and placing cards in good lighting condition) *Take a picture of a visiting card as big as possible. (aligning business card edges to viewfinder edges as closely as possible) *Be sure to position the mobile on the top of the visiting card at parallel level. *FREE TRIAL of SamCard Lite (Free) to evaluate recognition performance before purchasing the full version.

Aureus Prime

Normally $2.99.

Lights out! Lights out! Can you memorize the board and match elements in the dark? Memorize the board, match hidden elements, produce gold, upgrade the machine, and fight the ever so quickly increasing pressure. Play online with up to 3 opponents to determine who has the best visual memory or fastest fingers and collect their gold by defeating them! Take a break from classic matching games and see if you can master this new twist! — In Aureus the player is tasked with operating the elements of an electrically charged gold producing machine. The machine operates in the dark, with all elements hidden from the player. Matching similar elements creates an electrical current which briefly illuminates part of the board, disintegrates the matched elements, and produces gold. Players must rely on their memory to match hidden elements. Speed is likewise essential to master the Aureus which has a strong tendency to overheat. Skilled players have the option of using gold coins earned over time to upgrade the machine. Upgrades can reduce pressure, slow falling elements, or minimize the impact of failed matches amongst other benefits. Once fully upgraded, Aureus provides its fastest game mode with frantic gameplay. At a basic level, Aureus can be played as a tile matching game with a twist. At the most complex level, Aureus demands a combination of strategy, dexterity and memory. The most efficient way to play is by making a succession of small matches to regroup similar elements, followed by more complex matches to produce large amounts of gold coins. As the pressure increases, the player must master a balance between speed and memorization to optimize the number of coins and the final score. Aureus features 3 game modes:

* Endurance: the classic mode, with continuous game play until the machine breaks

* Time Trial: the perfect mode for short sessions, with game play limited to 90 seconds

* Online: a multiplayer mode in which players can challenge up to 3 opponents

Touch Search

Normally $0.99.

* Before “Touch Search” – Tedious & inefficient

– Open Web Browser.

– Type keywords

– Open another tab for another search engine

– type keywords

– again, again * With “Touch Search” – Type once & Just Touch

– No retyping same keywords on every search engine * Special functionality

– Customizable Search engines(Search engines, Dictionaries, Shopping sites and more)

– Reorder Search engines and former search engines displayed first.

– Widget & 3D Touch support

– iPad & iPad Pro compatible * When you read books or news paper, you can use dictionary

* Copy Text, open Widget, Touch “Clipboard” and just Touch, Touch, Touch.

* Long Press appicon, type keywords once, and just Touch, Touch, Touch

PhotoX Pro – Top Live Photos

Normally $2.99.

PhotoX Pro – Top Live Photos & Wallpapers offers only the Best Wallpapers with over 500,000+ beautiful and cool wallpapers, live photos at your fingertips. These wallpapers are carefully selected and are waiting eagerly to be picked as your wallpaper. Our app is memory-optimized, smooth and fast. Here at PhotoX we work hard day and night to bring you the Best Wallpapers. Our caring and dedicated staff makes sure that our content is the best. Our developers work around the clock to constantly improve our applications, and to stay the best! Top Features:

• Choose Live photos from Impressive Live Wallpapers

• Backgrounds are High Quality and High Definition images

• Upload & Share your photos to community

• Cool & Lightweight Photo Editor

• Easily save Wallpapers within the app

• Save Images to Favorite list for later usage

• Variety Categories

• Share your cool images via Facebook, Twitter, Email, Messages and other Social Networks

• Intuitive and Fast navigation through a beautiful gallery of cool wallpapers

• The gallery wallpapers can be ordered by popularity or recent additions

• Updated Daily

Noizio

Normally $0.99.

Noizio is an app that will drown out the noise of the street and allow you to concentrate on the work at hand, increasing your productivity. On the other hand, it can also set the mood for a romantic evening or lull you to sleep, ensuring that you will dream soundly all night long. An ambient sound equalizer app for creating a mixture of ambient sounds available for iOS. Features:

• 15 enchanting ambient sounds;

• Ease of choosing and blending the ambient sounds into a mixture that will perfectly fit your mood;

• Minimalistic design;

• Sounds are played in a seamless loop;

• Support rotation device;

• Added autopause timer; 15 Ambient sounds:

October Rain, Coffee House, Thunderstorm, Campfire, Winter Wind, Sea Waves, River Stream, Summer Night, Sunny Day, Deep Space, Sailing Yacht, Inside Train, Farm, Wind Chimes, Blue Whales Download Noizio Now to get a simple yet elegant instrument for setting the right mood for any occasion. Use it to help you work or study, or allow the sounds of this app to transport you to a cozy camp fire under a full moon or to any other place you can imagine.

iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Surprise your friends with original text faces!

The largest collection comprises:

¯_(ツ)_/¯ Shrug & amusing emotions

=^･ｪ･^= Cute animals (cats, bears, dogs etc.)

ヾ(-_- )ゞ Different actions and more! iShrug will show up in the app drawer in the Messages app (like stickers):

• Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.

• Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box and then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer, which houses all installed iMessage apps and stickers.

• Tap on the iShrug icon (ツ)

• That’s all!

