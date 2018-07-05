Just two days after Apple released the third developer beta of iOS 12, the public channel is getting the same kind of love. iOS 12 public beta 2 is available to download right now, so if you’re already on the public beta channel, hit up Settings, connect to Wi-Fi, and prepare your body for some bug fixes.

Remember, it’s still beta software, which means that there’s a bunch of bugs (like broken GPS) you’re going to be faced with. On the other hand, the public beta has already been shown to improve performance on older phones, so if you’re fed up with the speed of your iPhone 6, it might be worth trying.

If you’re not already on the public beta channel, the easiest thing to do is just head to beta.apple.com on the iOS device you want to install the beta profile on. Enroll your device, double-check that you’re backed up, and hit download. As with any iOS update, you’ll want to be fully charged (or plugged in) and connected to Wi-Fi.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to check is whether your device is compatible. As we already mentioned, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: