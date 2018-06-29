Google Maps is about to get Waze’s best feature

Google Maps is probably one of a few must-have apps on any phone, whether it’s Android or iPhone. That’s already a given, but Google just updated Maps on Android, bringing a new design and features to loyal Maps users.

Waze, which is also owned by Google, is perhaps the second must-have navigation app you have to have on your phone. It’s not as knowledge-rich as Google Maps, but, to many drivers, Waze delivers an even better navigation experience, as it provides a critical feature that’s not available on Google Maps. Well, it hasn’t been available, but it looks like Google will bring it over soon.

Waze offers real-time cooperation between drivers. You can report any sort of trouble you encounter on your way, including accidents, roadblocks, police sightings, and speed traps, to name a few. The more people use Waze, the more data you get about what’s ahead. And that kind of information can significantly speed up your commute.

Google is apparently well aware of the usefulness of crowd-sourced navigation data, and it’s ready to bring this level of user interaction to Google Maps. In fact, some Google Maps users on Android have already spotted incident report prompts, which will instantly remind you of Waze. Android Police first noticed the code for these incident reports while tearing down Google Maps v9.79, but the incident reports are now live for a few lucky users:

Image Source: Android Police

As you can see in the image above, you’ll be able to see exactly what kind of incident was reported on the road ahead and when it was published. You’ll also be able to interact with the notification and update it with more relevant information. After all, this feature only works on Waze as long as users keep adding new reports and update or remove the existing ones. The same thing will happen on Google Maps.

The screenshots above only show reports for road work and closed work, but crashes, speed cameras, and speed traps will also be supported.

If the feature isn’t available on your Android device, you’ll probably get it soon, so keep trying. Hopefully, the iPhone is going to get Waze integration in Google Maps next.