If you still hate the iPhone X notch, these sleek wallpapers will hide it

Look, I was among a number of outspoken critics of Apple’s notched display design ahead of the iPhone X’s release, so I can definitely understand where people who don’t like the look of the screen are coming from. Once I actually got my hands on the tenth-anniversary iPhone, however, I ate crow and completely changed my mind. Apple’s iPhone X display design is sleek and unique — at least, it was unique until nearly every Android phone maker on the planet shamelessly cloned it. It’s still a gorgeous design though, and a smart way to keep the bezels on the iPhone X uniform while still making room for the complex TrueDepth camera system at the top of the device.

If you’re still not sold and you love your iPhone X but hate the notch, don’t worry. We came across a solution that you’re going to love.

Wallpapers are a hugely important and often overlooked part of the smartphone experience. Since the iPhone’s user interface isn’t at all customizable, wallpapers are a great way to set your iPhone apart from the crowd. And they’re especially important since the wallpapers Apple includes on the iPhone by default are pretty boring.

If you have an iPhone X and you want to show off your notch, we already showed you the perfect ways to do it. The wallpaper you see pictured at the top of this post has an outline around the entire perimeter of the screen, and it comes in a bunch of different colors that you can download right here. The same designer who created that wallpaper also created a new style that you can find in this post. Then there’s always our favorite source of iPhone X wallpapers, which you can check out right here.

But what if you want to hide the notch on your iPhone X because you don’t like the look of it?

A Reddit user who goes by the name “MisterUltimate” created a series of wallpapers that feature a color gradient that fades to black at the top. This way you get a nice sleek color on your home screen or lock screen, but the top of the wallpaper is black so you don’t see the shape of the notch. Instead, all you see is the time and the icons in your status bar in the top corners of your phone. Here’s a preview so you can see what they look like:

This sleek iPhone X wallpaper is available in 12 different colors, and you can download them all for free from the Reddit user’s website.