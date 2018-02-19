Yup, the Galaxy S9 will be more expensive than the Galaxy S8

In less than a week, we’ll know exactly how much Samsung plans to charge for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones. They may be almost identical to last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on the outside, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be as affordable as last year’s flagships.

A recent wave of reports claimed the phones will be £100 more expensive than their predecessors in the UK, which would likely equate to a price increase of €100 in Europe and $100 in the US. A new leak seems to further confirm that scenario.

The same man who brought us today’s massive Galaxy S9 leak, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, posted Galaxy S9 pricing details for Norway on Twitter:

Excuse my shitty danish/norwegian: The Galaxy S9 (64GB) will cost 8790 NOK in Norway, Galaxy S9+ (64GB) will be 9790 NOK. Launching in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple (in Norway). Pricing is up 1200/1300 NOK compared to S8/S8+. https://t.co/Lapgi5Kla2 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 18, 2018

The 64GB Galaxy S9 and S9+ should retail for 8,790 NOK and 9,790 NOK, respectively, which translates to $1,130 and $1,258. We’re looking at price increases of 1,200/1,300 NOK, or $154 and $167 compared to last year.

However, Quandt also notes that Norwegian prices are typically higher than the rest of Europe, which are of course higher than US prices. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched at $750 and $850 in the US, respectively.

Remember: Scandinavian prices are higher than in EU mainland. Also remember: EU prices are higher than in US. (Sales tax is included in European pricing, plus US always gets stuff cheaper, that's just how it is.) https://t.co/t9SmqewtlM — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 18, 2018

In his report on WinFuture, Quandt noted that the prices from Scandinavia suggest the Galaxy S9 phones could cost €100 more in Europe than their 2017 equivalents. Quandt said in the same report that the phones may be made available to preorder on February 25th, right after Samsung’s Unpacked press conference, and the handsets should ship to consumers two weeks later, on March 8th.

Earlier reports from Korea said the handset will be available to order online on March 1st, and in stores on March 16th.