Apple inks new TV deal with the writers of ‘The Big Sick’

Apple may never be able to outshine Netflix when it comes to original content, but the Cupertino-based company has made a number of interesting moves in recent months to significantly bolster its lineup of new TV shows. So while Apple’s early efforts in the TV space were completely forgettable (Carpool Karaoke), if not downright laughable (Planet of the Apps), Apple has slowly but surely amassed a stable of content that, dare we say, looks incredibly intriguing.

Apple’s latest TV score is a new anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, the masterminds behind the incredibly funny and award-winning movie The Big Sick. Dubbed Little America, viewers can expect to see an interesting look at the immigrant experience from a variety of vantage points.

News of the deal, which was originally posted by our sister-site Deadline, reads in part:

Written by [Lee] Eisenberg, who will serve as showrunner, Nanjiani and Gordon, Little America is based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as “a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself.” The TV series will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and unexpected lives of immigrants in America, at a time when their stories are more relevant than ever.

It’s worth noting that Alan Yang — one of the creators of Netflix’s Master of None — is on board as an executive producer. It’s also worth noting that Nanjiani — on the off-chance you’re unfamiliar with his work — has long been a respected name in the comedy world. Not only is he an accomplished stand-up comedian, you’ve likely seen him in a number of popular shows like Silicon Valley and Portlandia.