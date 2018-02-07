Here’s every single new emoji coming to iPhone and Android this year

Emoji 11.0, the latest and greatest list of tiny characters that will define your online communications for the next year, has been finalized. Internet arbiter of teen cool The Unicode Consortium has published the new list, which contains superheroes, red-headed people, and a brand-new party face.
Judging by the regular release schedule, you’ll see the new emoji on iOS shortly after the release of iOS 12, normally in the first or second point upgrade to the OS. That usually lands in October, so iPhone and iPad users should get the new emoji before the end of 2018. Android release dates are a little less predictable, but before the end of the year is a good bet.
Per Emojipedia, there are 157 new emojis in the list, bringing the total number of approved emojis to 2,823. There are sample images for the new emoji floating around the internet, including those from Emojipedia and from The Unicode Consortium itself. However, the emoji that you’ll actually see and use depends on what software you’re using. Apple and Google make the actual emoji images themselves, leading to occasional controversies, such as Google’s inability to build a decent burger.
For the first time, Emoji 11.0 includes options for hair color and style on different emoji. You can add red hair, curly hair, white hair, or baldness to men or women of any skin tone.
Other notable new emoji include a hot face (to enhance the often-abused flushed face), a woozy face for when you feel like making your intentions particularly vague, and male and female superheroes. Emoji have also been added for activities like softball, knitting, and lacrosse.
A list of all the new emoji types is included below. The Unicode Consortium has sample images for all those emoji on its website, or you can (and should) check out Emojipedia’s video detailing them all above.
smiling face with 3 hearts
hot face
cold face
partying face
woozy face
pleading face
man, red haired
man, red haired: light skin tone
man, red haired: medium-light skin tone
man, red haired: medium skin tone
man, red haired: medium-dark skin tone
man, red haired: dark skin tone
woman, red haired
woman, red haired: light skin tone
woman, red haired: medium-light skin tone
woman, red haired: medium skin tone
woman, red haired: medium-dark skin tone
woman, red haired: dark skin tone
man, curly haired
man, curly haired: light skin tone
man, curly haired: medium-light skin tone
man, curly haired: medium skin tone
man, curly haired: medium-dark skin tone
man, curly haired: dark skin tone
woman, curly haired
woman, curly haired: light skin tone
woman, curly haired: medium-light skin tone
woman, curly haired: medium skin tone
woman, curly haired: medium-dark skin tone
woman, curly haired: dark skin tone
man, bald
man, bald: light skin tone
man, bald: medium-light skin tone
man, bald: medium skin tone
man, bald: medium-dark skin tone
man, bald: dark skin tone
woman, bald
woman, bald: light skin tone
woman, bald: medium-light skin tone
woman, bald: medium skin tone
woman, bald: medium-dark skin tone
woman, bald: dark skin tone
man, white haired
man, white haired: light skin tone
man, white haired: medium-light skin tone
man, white haired: medium skin tone
man, white haired: medium-dark skin tone
man, white haired: dark skin tone
woman, white haired
woman, white haired: light skin tone
woman, white haired: medium-light skin tone
woman, white haired: medium skin tone
woman, white haired: medium-dark skin tone
woman, white haired: dark skin tone
superhero
superhero: light skin tone
superhero: medium-light skin tone
superhero: medium skin tone
superhero: medium-dark skin tone
superhero: dark skin tone
woman superhero
woman superhero: light skin tone
woman superhero: medium-light skin tone
woman superhero: medium skin tone
woman superhero: medium-dark skin tone
woman superhero: dark skin tone
man superhero
man superhero: light skin tone
man superhero: medium-light skin tone
man superhero: medium skin tone
man superhero: medium-dark skin tone
man superhero: dark skin tone
supervillain
supervillain: light skin tone
supervillain: medium-light skin tone
supervillain: medium skin tone
supervillain: medium-dark skin tone
supervillain: dark skin tone
woman supervillain
woman supervillain: light skin tone
woman supervillain: medium-light skin tone
woman supervillain: medium skin tone
woman supervillain: medium-dark skin tone
woman supervillain: dark skin tone
man supervillain
man supervillain: light skin tone
man supervillain: medium-light skin tone
man supervillain: medium skin tone
man supervillain: medium-dark skin tone
man supervillain: dark skin tone
leg
leg: light skin tone
leg: medium-light skin tone
leg: medium skin tone
leg: medium-dark skin tone
leg: dark skin tone
foot
foot: light skin tone
foot: medium-light skin tone
foot: medium skin tone
foot: medium-dark skin tone
foot: dark skin tone
red-haired
curly-haired
bald
white-haired
bone
tooth
goggles
lab coat
hiking boot
woman’s flat shoe
raccoon
llama
hippopotamus
kangaroo
badger
swan
peacock
parrot
lobster
mosquito
microbe
mango
leafy green
bagel
salt
moon cake
cupcake
compass
bricks
skateboard
luggage
firecracker
red envelope
softball
flying disc
lacrosse
nazar amulet
jigsaw
teddy bear
chess pawn
thread
yarn
abacus
receipt
toolbox
magnet
test tube
petri dish
dna
lotion bottle
safety pin
broom
basket
roll of paper
soap
sponge
fire extinguisher
infinity
pirate flag