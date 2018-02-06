The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is available for preorder, but not the way you think

Huawei’s best Android phone to date is the Mate 10 Pro, and the handset is finally available to preorder in the US. However, it’s not all good news, as this isn’t going to go the way you think.

Carriers including AT&T and Verizon snubbed Huawei, following the government’s advice, which means you’ll have to pay full sticker price for the handset.

It was AT&T that first abandoned plans to sell the Mate 10 Pro in stores, and then Verizon caved to pressure from the US government as well. Huawei isn’t at all happy about the allegations that its Android phones can be used to spy on citizens, and the CEO made all that very clear a few weeks ago during a keynote address.

That said, the only way to get the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the US is to head over to Amazon, Best Buy, and other electronics retailers to preorder and pay the full sticker price for it. However, if you preorder the handset right now, you’ll get a $150 gift card from the retailer you bought it from, CNET reports.

At $799, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro isn’t exactly cheap. But the phone is more affordable than the iPhone X and the Galaxy Note 8. Then again, you can buy these two phones on installment plans, which makes paying for them a lot easier on the wallet.

For that price, you get a 6-inch Full HD display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual rear camera, and Android 8.0 Oreo on board. Should you be worried about Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government? That’s up to you to decide, but other states do not seem to share the US government’s fears.

The handset should ship to buyers on February 18th.