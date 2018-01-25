This year’s iPhone X models tipped to have even bigger batteries

Of course, we expect better battery life from this year’s iPhones, just as we expect them to be faster than their predecessors and to introduce novel features.

Often, the battery life increases are achieved through efficiency savings, but a new report says that the follow-up iPhone X that Apple launches this year will have a bigger battery than the original.

According to sources familiar with Apple’s supply deals who spoke with ETnews, Apple is already working with its suppliers on 2018 iPhone components.

The report says Apple will release three iPhone models this year, including two OLED iPhone X versions. One of them is supposed to be as big as the original, while the “Plus” model will sport a 6.46-inch display.

The report notes that Apple is already pushing deals for OLED display-related components, OLED screens, and batteries.

LG is named as one potential supplier of OLED panels for the 6.5-inch model, joining Samsung, which is currently the exclusive OLED dealer for the iPhone.

LG also seems to be the big winner for iPhone batteries. LG Chem will make L-shaped batteries, the report notes, with the supplier having already set up a line dedicated to Apple in Nanjing, where Apple and LG officials are already inspecting battery equipment.

Doesn’t the iPhone X pack an L-shaped battery? Yes, it does, but the iPhone X has two battery cells forming an L. This year’s models will have a single-cell battery. That means Apple will not need an internal structure to connect two distinct batteries, and saved space will be used to bump up the battery capacity. That’s why the size of the 5.8-inch iPhone X’s battery will increase compared to its predecessor. Obviously, the 6.46-inch Plus model will have an even bigger battery because the phone itself will be bigger.