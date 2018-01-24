Leaked video gives us our first look at a working Galaxy S9

We’ve seen countless Galaxy S9 leaks so far, and rumors surrounding Samsung’s next-generation flagship phones will continue to bombard us for another month or so, until Samsung unveils the new handsets during a press conference next month at the Mobile World Congress trade show. But the following video, as boring as it is, gives us our first look at a Galaxy S9 that actually works.

First posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the following video shows what appears to be a touch sensitivity test being performed on an unreleased Samsung Galaxy S9.

The clip is just 10 seconds long and it doesn’t offer us enough details about the phone to verify the model. Given the design of the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen though, this is definitely a Samsung device. But because the Galaxy S9 is going to be identical to the Galaxy S8, especially when it comes to the front panel design, there’s no way to prove this is indeed a working Galaxy S9, as claimed.

The video was first posted on Weibo, which is usually where rumors about unreleased mobile devices are born.

The Galaxy S9 should be unveiled on February 25th, a day before MWC 2018 kicks off in Barcelona, Spain, and launch in various markets by mid-March. Samsung will reuse the Galaxy S8 design for one more year, although the rear panel will get a significant makeover. When it comes to hardware, the Galaxy S9 will pack the latest chips from Qualcomm and Samsung and storage of up to 512GB according to reports. The main selling point of the phone will be the camera, various rumors have said, with the Galaxy S9+ packing a dual-lens camera just like last year’s Galaxy Note 8.