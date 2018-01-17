Nintendo to reveal a ‘new interactive experience’ for the Switch today

As successful as the Nintendo Switch has been in the ten months since it launched, the console is still lacking in terms of features and functionality. It doesn’t have a web browser, it can’t play Netflix and with 32GB of storage, it fills up too easily. When or if Nintendo will address any of these issues remains to be seen, but on Wednesday, a teaser for “a new interactive experience” popped up on the company’s Japanese Twitter account and UK website.

“Tune in to discover a new interactive experience for Nintendo Switch that’s specifically crafted for kids and those who are kids at heart,” reads the teaser on the UK landing page. The reveal will be made at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET today.

Nintendo didn’t provide any further hints as to what the reveal will be, but speculation is already swirling online. Glixel guesses that the reveal might have something to do with previously discovered from the years prior to the launch of the console. In the past few years, Nintendo has filed patents for motion tracking that utilizes an IR camera to track hand motions. Perhaps this announcement has something to do with those patents.

Eurogamer has a different theory: Nintendo will unveil a new accessory. These two guesses could potentially go hand in hand, but either way, no one seems to know exactly what the game company has planned for the event. Thankfully, we don’t have much longer to wait, as the reveal is just hours away.

In the meantime, go check out all of the new games and DLC that Nintendo announced less than a week ago as part of the Nintendo Direct Mini. In case today’s reveal disappoints, there’s still plenty to look forward to in 2018.