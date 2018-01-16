OnePlus stops credit card payments after users report fraudulent charges

Just as OnePlus seemed to be putting its mishaps behind it, several customers who made purchases on OnePlus.net reported mysterious transactions on their credit cards. Shortly after these reports started rolling in, OnePlus posted on the forum to confirm that it was aware of the issue and that an investigation is underway. As of today, the cause of the issue is still unknown, though OnePlus is working with third-party providers to find out.

In order to hopefully save any other customers from having their credit card information stolen, OnePlus on Tuesday disabled credit card payments on OnePlus.net. If you want to buy a phone or an accessory from the site, you can still do so through PayPal, but you won’t be able to use your credit card to complete a transaction.

This certainly isn’t the update that OnePlus customers wanted to see, but at least the company can stop the bleeding for now. As for anyone who made a purchase with their credit card from the site prior to today, the only recourse is to keep an eye on your credit card statements and contact your bank if you see anything suspicious.

While the root of the problem is still a mystery, this isn’t a great look just two months after the launch of a new phone. The only silver lining here is that the OnePlus 6 (or whatever OnePlus ends up calling its next flagship) like won’t make its debut for another four or five months. The credit card issue should be addressed by then.