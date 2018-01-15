The Vikings-Saints game was so crazy, Apple Watches told fans they might be having heart issues

The ending to yesterday’s Vikings and Saints game was beyond thrilling and nothing short of an emotional roller coaster. The last few minutes of the game alone saw multiple lead changes and an assortment of incredible plays from both teams. But of course, the most important play of the game came in the final few seconds. With the Vikings trailing by one and facing a third down and 10 from their own 39 yard line, quarterback Case Keenum aired the ball out to Stefon Diggs who — thanks to a missed tackle from Saints safety Marcus Williams — managed to run the ball in for a touchdown.

The stadium immediately erupted and, funny enough, many Vikings fans who happened to be wearing an Apple Watch swiftly received an alert indicating that their heart rate had abruptly increased to a dangerous level. The alert relayed the following message: “Apple Watch detected a heart rate that rose above 120 BPM while you appeared to be inactive during the 10-minute period…”

My #AppleWatch keeping an eye out for me at the end of that #Vikings game. Two alerts. pic.twitter.com/r2ynJEtX9b — Mike Van (@mikethefifth) January 15, 2018

While we’ve certainly seen a number of stories involving the Apple Watch heart rate monitor helping to save lives, this is the first we’ve time we’ve seen reports of the Apple Watch alerting wearers that they happened to be watching one of the crazier games in NFL playoff history. To this point, Diggs’ spectacular catch yesterday marked the only time in NFL postseason history where a game-winning touchdown was scored with no time left on the clock.

