Leak: Galaxy S9 and S9+ won’t have bigger batteries, but they might still have better battery life

The FCC isn’t the only regulator to mention Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 series in official documentation. New listings were discovered on a website belonging to Brazil’s ANATEL, the local telecommunications regulator, and they have been linked to the unreleased Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+.

Unlike the FCC docs, the ANATEL “leaks” actually do list new details about Samsung’s new phones. We’re looking at battery sizes for both the Galaxy S9 and the S9+, which further confirm that the Galaxy S9 is basically the “S” version of the Galaxy S8.

Last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones have 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries, respectively. The ANATEL leaks were first posted on SlashLeaks, and they reveal that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will come with exactly the same capacities. Here’s how one certification looks like:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The documents were submitted on December 20th and 21st, and they do not mention any smartphone model numbers associated with the Galaxy S9 series. However, because we’re looking at certification documents for new batteries, it makes sense to assume the batteries will be used in upcoming handsets.

Also, the fact that we’re looking at 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh capacities can’t be just a coincidence. These are likely the Galaxy S9 and S9+ batteries. After all, the Galaxy S9 phone will be virtually identical to its predecessor, so it makes plenty of sense to use the same sized batteries. Even still, because the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will utilize new processors that are more efficient, they may still feature improved battery life.

Samsung already confirmed it will unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at MWC in Barcelona next month, and they should be available in stores in various markets by the end of March.