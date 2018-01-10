This is probably the worst reason to have your iPhone X replaced

The only problem that plagued the iPhone X launch was stock availability. The phone was sold out through Christmas, although shipping times improved significantly as we got closer to the holidays, and most Apple stores received more stock on a daily basis for walk-in customers since the November 3rd launch.

But the iPhone X didn’t feature any manufacturing issues that would warrant any negative publicity. There’s no “gate” scandal attached to the iPhone X, which proves how far Apple has come. But some users have discovered what may prove to be the trolliest reason to have their devices replaced.

Apparently, the iPhone X mute switch and bezel gap can pull out your hair, facial hair included. It looks like this is a real problem for many iPhone X users, and some of them aren’t happy.

What’s interesting is that Apple will apparently replace your iPhone X if this is causing any distress. Here’s what a Reddit user said about the experience:

Does anyone else have a problem with their phone pulling their hair? Mine pulls my hair several times a day while it’s held up to my head. It’s really starting to piss me off. I called Apple, and they will do a replacement on it, but I am just curious if mine is a fluke or if it is a design issue.

A similar thread exists on Apple’s own forum. Here’s a fix for the problem, according to a user:

It has happened to me so many times, I’ve lost count. It hurts and is a bad design flaw! I’ve “solved” it by buying a protective case that I needed anyway. The phone was too slippery too and constantly slid around. I hope the protector will help with this problem too! Good luck!!!

Others complained on Twitter about the same issue:

@Apple dude your iPhone X is ripping the fricken hair from around my ear out!! Not cool. I hate this phone for this new feature. — SwiftBladeJJ (@SuperKingJJ) December 16, 2017

Does your iPhone X pull your hair when it’s up to your ear ? — @tonyytonee (@Kony_The_Pony_) January 9, 2018

As an iPhone X user myself, I think I did experience the issue once when the iPhone pulled out hair from my sideburns but didn’t give the incident too much importance. I thought I was holding it wrong — and yes, it’s got a case and everything.

It definitely didn’t bother me enough to actually wonder whether there’s something wrong with the design. That said, it sure looks like Apple is willing to replace the iPhone for this particular problem.