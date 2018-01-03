‘Bomb Cyclone’ threatens to deliver biting cold and hurricane-level winds to the East Coast

From deadly hurricanes to sweeping and bitter cold fronts, many areas across the U.S. in recent months experienced some of the most extreme weather conditions mother nature has to offer. With 2018 now in full swing, the extreme weather conditions that plagued much of the U.S. last year show no indication of slowing down. Indeed, many cities across the U.S. on New Year’s Eve endured some of the coldest temperatures on the books.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get more drastic weather-wise, now comes word that folks all along the East Coast will have to endure a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone. The impending bomb cyclone — which is an ominous name to say the least — will reportedly impact folks as north as Maine and as south as northern portions of Florida. Technically, a bomb cyclone (or a bombogenesis if you want to be super technical) refers to a low-pressure system — similar to a hurricane — that picks up power incredibly quickly and can deliver frigid temperatures, snow, and heavy winds. According to the National Ocean Service, a bomb cyclone takes shape when “cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters.”

According to forecasters, individuals in the Northeast will be particularly impacted by the bomb cyclone, which will introduce biting cold and hurricane-level wind. And to top it all off, the bomb cyclone will also deliver upwards of 12 inches of snow in certain areas.

As for how cold things might get, well, some areas in New Hampshire will likely see the temperature drop down to -35 degrees. Meanwhile, areas as far south as Florida have already seen roads shut down due to freezing rain. Accordingly, a number of flights into and out of the East Coast have already been cancelled.

The storm being ushered in by the aforementioned bomb cyclone is expected to touch down on the East Coast sometime on Thursday, with the Washington Post noting that “blizzard warnings have been issued for the Virginia Tidewater region and eastern Massachusetts and Maine, and could be extended to other portions along the Eastern Seaboard, under winter storm warnings.”

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, posted the following tweets earlier today.

This rapidly intensifying East Coast storm will produce strong, damaging winds – possibly resulting in downed trees, power outages and coastal flooding. These strong winter systems are notorious for packing big winds and waves to go along with heavy snow! https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/WqpNXoNDmp — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018