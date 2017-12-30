5 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s that time of the year when you should have plenty of time to watch movies, including new releases. You’ve probably seen the new Star Wars movie by now, right? If you don’t feel like going out, you should know Netflix’s big-budget Will Smith movie is also out and available from the comfort of your own home. That is, if you already have a Netflix password handy. On top of that, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World has premiered over the Christmas weekend.

What’s coming next? Well, I’m glad we ask, as we have a few new trailers for you.



Black Panther

It’s not quite a trailer, but this new TV spot will do. It tells you briefly everything you need to know about Marvel’s new superhero movie. Hitting cinemas on February 16th, Black Panther will show us what the hero we’ve seen in Civil War can do when he’s fighting on its own.

Den of Thieves

Den of Thieves looks like a movie to watch come January 19th. It’s an action-packed thriller, a cops and robbers story that will make it hard to choose a side. Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber lead each team.

Mom and Dad

Looking for a brand new Nick Cage movie? Mom and Dad, which also launches on January 19th. We’re looking at a weird zombie movie where parents all over the world want to kill their offspring. Selma Blair plays the mom to Cage’s dad. And their kids will have to do anything to survive.

Paddington 2

It’s already out in Europe, but Paddington 2, the cute bear movie that continues the story from the original cute bear movie, launches in the US only in mid-January. So here’s a new trailer to remind you why you wanted to see it.

The Open House

You know what else comes out on January 19th? A new Netflix original movie. It’s called The Open House, and it’s a somewhat scary kind of movie. A mom and her teen son move into a house that seems to be ruled by some sort of evil forces. Stranger Things, the movie?