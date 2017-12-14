The most expensive iMac Pro you can buy costs $13,199

It’s December 14th, which means two things. First of all, the next Star Wars is out in some places, so you’ll probably have a busy night ahead. The other thing that happens today is the iMac Pro. Just as Apple promised, the best computer it ever made is available to order before 2017 ends.

What’s even better is that you’re going to have your first iMac Pro shipped to your door in time for Christmas, as Apple is currently offering estimates of 4-6 business days.

Also, make sure your budget can take the hit. The standard iMac Pro configuration costs $4,999, which will get you a 27-inch 5K display with 5120 x 2880 resolution, 3.2GH 8-core Intel Xeon W chip, 32GB of ECC memory, 1TB of storage, Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory, and the expected Magic peripherals needed to operate it.

The most expensive configuration, meanwhile, costs almost three times more. At $13,199, the best iMac Pro you can buy packs a 2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon W processor, 128GB DDR4 ECC memory, 4TB SSD, and a Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU with 16GB of HBM2.

There are plenty of configurations to choose from, and you can mix and match specs to meet your needs. Apple offers various processors to choose from, as well as plenty of RAM and storage options. Here are the configurations Apple lists on its website right now:

$4,999 – standard configuration

$6,399 – 8-Core, Vega 64 graphics, 64GB memory, 1TB storage

$7,199 – 10-Core, Vega 64 graphics, 64GB memory, 1TB storage

$7,999 – 10-Core, Vega 64 graphics, 64GB memory, 2TB storage

$9,599 – 10-Core, Vega 64 graphics, 128GB memory, 2TB storage

Upgrading the processor and storage of the last model gets you to that $13,199 price tag. However, before you order, you should know that the iMac Pro can’t be upgraded once it’s purchased. So you’d better think twice whether you need more storage or memory before you click that buy button.