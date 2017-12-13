Google announces top searches of 2017

It’s not quite 2018 yet, but Google already released its rankings for the top Google searches of the year, which is an annual tradition for the undisputed king of the search business. Top five searches include Hurricane Irma, iPhone 8, iPhone X, a guy, and Meghan Markle.

The iPhone 8 was what we all called the iPhone X long before we knew what Apple would call its 2017 iPhones. That explains why iPhone 8 ranks above iPhone X:

When it comes to people, you searched mostly for scandals this year, or so says the next top list. But there are some notable people in there as well:

When it comes to news, Bitcoin ranks second, and that’s hardly surprising. Hurricane Irma was the most searched for news topic of 2017, which is also not a surprise:

In the consumer tech department, we have the iPhone 8 and iPhone X taking the first two spots followed by the other hot gadget of the year, the Nintendo Switch. The Galaxy S8 slides into the fourth position, while Nokia gets sixth (Nokia 3310) and tenth (Nokia 6) places:

It also looks like you wanted to learn how to make slime more than you wanted to make solar eclipse glasses or learn how to buy Bitcoins. Hey, we’re not judging:

Movies you ask? IT, Wonder Woman, and Beauty and the Beast take the first three spots. Saw it, saw it, and saw it:

When it comes to TV shows, Netflix’s Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why beat Game of Thrones. At least The Walking Dead isn’t anywhere to be found, which is appropriate considering how bad it’s gotten:

And yes, Despacito. That’s all I’m going to say about Google’s top rankings for music searches:

Check out the complete search rankings for 2017 over at Google Trends.