eBay just announced its Green Monday 2017 deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, but that doesn’t mean holiday shopping sales are over. eBay’s Green Monday deals are almost upon us, and the retailer unveiled a new series of deals for buyers who are still looking for deep discounts on Christmas gifts.

eBay has been celebrating Green Monday on the second Monday of December for 10 years, and the company just unveiled its best deals for the upcoming shopping event.

eBay says it’ll have new deals every hour this Monday, starting at 5:00AM PST. On top of discounting products across a variety of categories, eBay is still offering its price match guarantee that it introduced earlier this year.

Here are some of the tech deals included in eBay’s Green Monday sale:

Note that some of these products may already be discounted right now, but the Green Monday prices, which are even cheaper, only kick in on December 11th. Check out all the other discounted products in eBay’s Green Monday flyer, which follows below:

