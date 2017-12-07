Best Buy’s 3-day Apple sale event includes the first big iPhone X deal

The iPhone X is probably one of the best Christmas gifts this year, whether you’re buying it for a special someone or for yourself. It’s also a pricey gift. Regardless of how you’re paying for it, you’re still going to shell out more money for an iPhone X than any other smartphone. That’s why iPhone X deals are definitely welcome, considering there were no iPhone X discounts on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Best Buy has just kicked off a special 3-day sale on Apple gear, however, and it actually includes a hot iPhone X sale.

Best Buy says on its Apple sale page that you’ll get a Best Buy gift card of up to $250 if you trade up to an iPhone X in a Best Buy store. That means you have to bring in a working iPhone to take advantage of the deal and activate your new iPhone X with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

iPhones as old as the iPhone 5 are supported, but don’t expect those devices to net you a significant discount. Using Best Buy’s iPhone trade-in value tool, you’ll discover that an iPhone 5 in working condition is worth $35, while a 256GB iPhone 7 Plus with no issues has a $300 trade-in value. Strangely, that’s above the $250 that Best Buy is prepared to offer.

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of selling your old iPhone yourself and don’t plan to give it to someone in your family, then Best Buy’s offer fantastic.

The iPhone X isn’t the only discounted Apple products that Best Buy will sell from now through Saturday night. Here are the other hot deals:

Save up to $150 on iPad Pro 10.5”

Save up to $200 on Select MacBook computers

Save up to $200 on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 with qualified activation

Save $190 on Beats Studio 2 Wireless headphones

Save up to $200 on iMacs

iPhone 6s starting at $9.99/mo. with qualified activation; Save $150

Check out all of Best Buy’s deals at this link.