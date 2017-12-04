There’s purple in the Galaxy S9’s future

Every Samsung flagship Android handset comes in a variety of colors, and that’s something Galaxy S and Galaxy Note fans have come to expect. Sadly, those colors aren’t all available at launch, as Samsung has a certain way of doing things.

Users can choose from a limited number of colors at launch, and in the months that follow, Samsung releases other options. The same thing will probably happen with the Galaxy S9 next year, and a new report sheds more details about the initial color offerings.

According to SamMobile’s sources, the Galaxy S9 may be available in four colors at launch, including the expected black, gold, and blue options but also a purple model.

Some Galaxy S8 rumors said back in spring that the phone will ship in a violet or purple option, but Samsung never launched such a version. However, it did release pink, blue, and red Galaxy S8 in the months that followed the phone’s launch. The red option has just been launched, and while it’s a great color, it’s not available in all markets where Samsung’s flagships are sold.

The color is the last thing on my mind when buying a new phone. However, other buyers, including Galaxy S fans, may value color options above all else. They may have a difficult choice to make. Either buy the handset during its preorder period to get access to all the perks Samsung offers to early buyers, or wait a few extra months for their desire color choice.

The Galaxy S9 should be unveiled next year at CES or MWC, the most important trade shows of the year. Samsung is yet to announce any press events for either consumer electronics event.