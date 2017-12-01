Best Buy’s 20 Days of Doorbusters goes live: Cheap 4K HDTV, Google Home, and games

There’s still hope if you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Many retailers will offer buyers plenty of discounts on hot items through Christmas, and Best Buy is one of them.

The retailer on Thursday announced a brand new sales period, its 20 Days of Doorbusters promo that will run through Christmas, with a neat twist. Best Buy said in a press release that starting Friday, December 1st, customers will find the “lowest prices” on several items during the promotion, with new discounts expected each day.

Best Buy did not reveal what kind of devices are included in its 20 Days of Doorbusters sale, but did say that the countdown calendar will feature “the best holiday deals on laptops, 4K TVs, smartphones, headphones, tablets and more,” from various brands including Apple, LG, Sony, Dyson, Samsung, Microsoft, and others.

Each day’s featured doorbuster is “guaranteed to be the lowest price you’ll find at Best Buy all season long,” but you’ll have to check this link, every day to see what products are discounted, as well as teasers for the following days.

Deals are valid until quantities last or until 11:59 PM CST, and you can shop both online and in stores. Here are today’s deals:

$599.99 60-inch LG Smart 4K TV (lowest price of the season at Best Buy)

50% off Destiny 2 for Xbox One or PlayStation 4

$129.98 Google Home 2-pack (save $128.02, lowest price of the season at Best Buy)

$219.99 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook Max laptop (save $60)

Hit Best Buy’s calendar to take advantage of these deals, and see what’s coming next.