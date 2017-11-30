Google’s brilliant Android app that helps you save mobile data is now available for download

Known as Triangle when it was first published back in June, Google’s brilliant Android app that will help you micromanage your mobile data is now available for download globally.

However, you’ll have to look for Datally in the Play store, as that’s what the app is now called.

Datally will do that for you, giving you various tools to keep track of data usage and conserve data whenever possible.

The app uses a VPN to track the data usage of every app, it tells you in real time how much data an app is using at any given point, and offers you a straightforward interface that lets you quickly enable and disable data usage on an app-by-app basis.

Datally can also recommend nearby Wi-Fi networks that have already been rated by other users.

If you’re on an unlimited mobile plan, then preventing apps from consuming data is probably the last thing you want need to do. But if you’re on a capped mobile plan, where every megabyte of data counts, then you’re probably looking at ways to prevent data waste.

Datally should also come in handy when traveling abroad, as it can help you save on roaming surcharges. Rather than having a bunch of apps consume data in the background, you can allow only essential apps to access data while roaming.

The following video demoes all the features of Datally, which can be downloaded at this link.