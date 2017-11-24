OK Go’s new music video is so crazy it broke YouTube

I can’t say I’m a massive fan of OK Go’s music, but their incredibly over the top music videos are a very different matter. The band on Thanksgiving Day released their newest clip on YouTube titled Obsession.

This time around, they’re getting crazy with actual printers, 567 of them to be precise, which spit out paper printed in various colors throughout the entire song. Yes, trees died so this video could happen, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. Plus, the OK Go team says right at the beginning of the whole show that all the paper will be recycled by the time you see the video, and proceeds will go to Greenpeace.

Before we get going, you should know the video has a lot of flashing colors, a warning the band posted on its website. So be careful if you’re susceptible to seizures. This video, as awesome as it is, might not be for you.

What’s interesting about the clip is that it apparently “broke” YouTube. That is, you have to set your YouTube resolution to 1440p or 2160p to really enjoy it:

This video has a lot of flashing colors. If you’re susceptible to seizures, be careful, please. Your viewing experience will look significantly better if you manually set your YouTube resolution settings to 1440p or 2160p (for desktop, click the gear icon in the lower right). Just leaving it on “Auto HD” results in some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression. We broke the matrix. The good people of YouTube have been working with us to solve this (it’s a bit rate limitation issue) over the last 24 hours, but there’s no quick fix, and now it’s Thanksgiving in the US, and we’re all with our families.

That said, enjoy the full Obsession video below.