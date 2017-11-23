One US carrier is giving away free iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 handsets for Black Friday

The big four carriers have released their Black Friday promotions already, and with the exception of T-Mobile’s iPhone buy-one-get-one-free, we find ourselves deeply underwhelmed. But US Cellular might’ve just saved the Black Friday smartphone deals section, thanks to a killer offer on the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8.

From now until Cyber Monday, US Cellular is offering a free iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force, or LG G6 in return for a trade-in. There are a few terms and conditions attached — you need to be on the company’s unlimited data plan, and the deal ties you into two years of service as a US Cellular customer — but whichever way you cut it, this is one of the best iPhone deals we’ve seen this Black Friday.

Anyone who trades in an iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S6 or newer or an undamaged LG G6, V20 or V30 can pick up one of the iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force, or LG G6 for free. You need to be a subscriber to US Cellular’s unlimited plan, which starts at $60 for one line, or $160 for four lines. That pricing is in line with the unlimited data pricing from the other major postpaid carriers. The deal also requires you to port in a number from a different carrier, or be eligible for an upgrade. You also need US Cellular’s device insurance, which costs around $10 a month.

Yes, that’s a lot of small print, but you’ll notice that none of the carrier deals from T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint are free of terms and conditions either. Given that the next-best offers are either half-price smartphones or a buy-one-get-one-free offer, US Cellular’s deal is appealing if you’re just one person looking for a new iPhone.