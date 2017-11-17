Sprint’s Black Friday deal: Half-price Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and more

Sprint became the first carrier to reveal its Black Friday 2017 phone deals this week, and the bar was officially set high. The carrier is offering a serious deal on nearly every Android flagship worth mentioning (apart from the newly-launched OnePlus 5T, that is).

The company’s offering 50% off the lease payments for Samsung’s best Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 devices, as well as a half-off lease on the Moto Z2 Force.





The headline deal — half off the lease price — applies to the Samsung Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy S8 Active when you take out a Sprint Flex lease on one of those phones. Sprint Flex is Sprint’s leasing program, which means that you never actually own the phone. Instead, you’re paying month-to-month to use it, and when you leave Sprint or upgrade, you’ll have to give the old phone back.

All the devices and plans that Sprint’s discounting are also eligible for the Galaxy Forever program, which means that after 12 months of lease payments, you’ll be able to upgrade for free to the newest and shiniest device.

Pricing on the devices, including the discount, is nearly unbeatable: