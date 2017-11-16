These iPhone X tips and tricks will help you adapt to Apple’s big design overhaul

The iPhone X is still back ordered across the world, but you can still buy one from Apple retail stores and carriers if you’re lucky enough to find one. But once you get it, you’ll have to forget the way you used to interact with iPhones before and adapt to the new design and user interface changes.

To make things easier, you should familiarize yourself with a bunch of useful iPhone X tips and tricks. Even if the iPhone X is your first iPhone ever, and you have no muscle memory to retrain, you should still teach yourself the hidden features of iOS 11 on iPhone X.

We’ve already covered the iPhone X’s novelties extensively and told you everything you need to know about navigating the handset. After all, that will be your biggest worry now that there’s no home button. You’ll still have to get to the home screen, switch between apps, and invoke Siri or Apple Pay on a regular basis. There’s a bunch of new gestures to learn, and they’re fairly straightforward.

But 9to5Mac put together a short video that covers more than 15 hidden iPhone X features.

Things like enabling reachability so that you can invoke Control Center and Notification Center with just one hand, opening the last app you used from the home screen; using a virtual button for various iPhone actions including home button features; launching quick apps from the lock screen (Face ID and Siri trick); enabling dark modes and reducing brightness to extremes; recording all the Animoji your heart desires, and much more, are all included in the following video.