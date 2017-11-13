Here’s one iPhone X tip to take your Animoji game to the next level

The advanced TrueDepth camera system found on the iPhone X doesn’t just make possible the 3D facial recognition system that replaced Touch ID. The same facial recognition hardware and software are used to enable a neat trick called Animoji.

Simply put, Animoji is an emoji variation that’s animated with your face’s expressions. Animoji can be recorded inside the iMessage app complete with sound and shared with friends and family. You can also export the short videos that you create, and that’s how Animoji karaoke happens.

But if you’re an Animoji fan, then you have to learn this trick to take your game to the next level.

Currently, there’s a limited number of Animoji, and choosing the right one to convey your message can be tricky. A Reddit user who’s got one of the most insane handles I’ve ever seen, IIIIIIIlllllllIIIIII, discovered that you can record your clip and then switch back and forth between existing Animoji to see which one fits best your facial recording.

That means you don’t have to keep recording the same message over and over just to select the perfect Animoji to go with it. It’s a simple trick that’s not immediately obvious to the user. All you have to do is swipe between different Animoji to change them, and the gesture won’t delete the recording.

The feature is similar to the Portrait Lighting trick that lets you change Portrait Mode lighting both before and after you’ve taken a shot.

As soon as you’ve mastered Animoji use, you can make your own karaoke tricks. Like this one: