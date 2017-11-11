iPhone X demand remains strong as Apple prepares to boost production

Now that we’re about a week removed from the iPhone X launch, it’s become clear that Apple has yet another hit on its hands. Despite reservations about the notch design, not to mention the removal of the tried and true home button, interest in Apple’s latest iPhone is at a level we haven’t seen in years. Even better, Apple has seemingly worked around early production issues which led to relatively limited supply on launch day.

That said, a new research note from reputed analyst Ming Chi-Kuo relays that iPhone X production during the current holiday quarter will fall somewhere in the 25-27 million range. Kuo’s note, which was originally obtained by 9to5Mac, further adds that production is set to increase by upwards of 45% during the first quarter of 2018.

This certainly bodes well for interested buyers who perhaps wanted to delay their order until some of the early reviews and first impressions started rolling in. As it stands now, iPhone X orders placed on Apple’s website will ship in 3-4 weeks, though you might be able to snag one quicker if you walk into an Apple retail store.

Another point of interest from Kuo’s note is that iPhone 8 production is set to decline by 60% early next year, a fact which strongly suggests that iPhone X demand is immense. The iPhone 8 Plus, meanwhile, is reportedly selling above initial expectations, further proving that Apple buyers are more than willing to pay a premium for Apple’s next-gen technology.

While we’ll have to wait until Apple’s next earnings report before we can ascertain how popular the iPhone X truly is, Apple’s earnings guidance for the holiday quarter tells a promising story, with the company telling investors to anticipate revenue to fall somewhere in the $84-$87 billion range. In turn, many analysts believe that the iPhone X will help Apple sell a record number of iPhone units in 2018.

Incidentally, AT&T executive John Donovan recently said that iPhone X sales have been strong and that the device could very well be the most highly anticipated iPhone model the company has ever seen.