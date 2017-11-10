Winter is coming: iPhone X screen might ‘freeze’ in cold weather, but Apple is fixing it

The iPhone X has been in use around the world for one week, which means regular mortals had plenty of time to try out all its features. What’s remarkable about the brand new phone is that it doesn’t come with any “gate” issues, which can be expected for new smartphone designs, iPhone included.

So far, the only iPhone X problems that we are aware of are potential OLED burn-ins, which Apple already warned users about, and screen issues when used in cold weather. One user just discovered the screen becomes unresponsive in cold weather. But Apple was quick to respond that it’ll fix the issue via a software fix.

Reddit user darus214 noticed that his iPhone X would stop registering touches as soon as he went outside:

I’ve noticed that my iPhone X screen becomes very unresponsive as soon as I step outside. It literally takes 2 seconds from going inside to the cold outdoors and my screen stops being very responsive. I try swiping on websites and it doesn’t register my finger. It’s very noticeable.

Some people responded to his thread saying they were able to replicate the same issues, while others didn’t.

Apple, meanwhile, already issued a comment on the matter, telling The Loop that a software fix is in the works:

We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update.

Apple also has temperature guidelines for iOS devices on its support pages, where it explains that using devices outside of their comfort zones — that’s 0º and 35º C (32º to 95º F) — might cause some issues, although the just discovered iPhone X screen freezing issue isn’t specifically mentioned.

So yes, winter is coming, but the iPhone X shouldn’t be affected for too long.