Apple just released iOS 11.1.1 to fix the iPhone bug that’s driving people insane

You know the iPhone bug that’s driving iPhone users around the world completely insane right now? That’s right, the one that for some reason auto-corrects the letter “I” to an “A” followed by a weird symbol with a question mark in the middle. It might be one of the strangest iOS bugs we’ve ever come across — which is saying a lot considering iOS has been around for 10 years now. BUt don’t worry, there’s good news: Apple just released iOS 11.1.1 with a handful of updates and bug fixes, and a fix for this bizarre auto-correct bug is among them. Do you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch? Go download iOS 11.1.1 right now.

To install the update right now as an over the air (OTA) update, just open your settings app and tap General, then Software Update. You’ll see the new iOS 11.1.1 version listed there — just follow the instructions to install it. You can also download and install it using iTunes on a computer, but it’s not 2012 anymore, so don’t.

Here’s a complete list of compatible devices: