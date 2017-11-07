The iPhone X is a 4K video camera that’s almost as good as a DSLR

The iPhone X is now in the hands of millions of regular users. That means actual real-life tests from iPhone users are finally available, in case the early previews and reviews from the limited number of influencers and journalists that got an advanced look at the handset were not enough.

In case you were wondering how good of a camera the iPhone X really is, then you already have DxOMark’s review at your disposal. But if you’re interested in a particular camera feature of the iPhone — 4K video recording — then you need to see the following review.

We’ve seen Fstoppers’ Lee Morris review the video capabilities of previous iPhone generations, and the iPhone X got a similar treatment.

The camera pros at Fstoppers’ tested the iPhone X’s 4K video capabilities against the Panasonic GH5, which is their favorite video camera right now — that’s an expensive mirrorless camera that does deliver DSLR-like performance.

From the start, Morris says that they use older iPhones to shoot pro photography quite often, and the results are a lot better than expected. Some of the iPhone footage they recorded recently with an older model for a commercial is already “being played all over the place.”

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone X is even better than previous iPhone models at recording 4K video. In most cases, it’s able to deliver an experience on par with the GH5, although the GH5 will offer more detail when zooming in, and will record better video in low-light conditions than the iPhone X.

One of the advantages of the iPhone over the GH5 is that it “has a really vibrant color profile backed right in.” The GH5 footage, meanwhile, has been tweaked to match the contrast and colors of the iPhone.

The iPhone X may not have the same sensor and lens as the GH5, but it’s still able to deliver a 4K video experience on par with DSLR/mirrorless cameras in most cases, and even exceed expectations, as this review shows: