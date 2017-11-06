iPhone X vs. Galaxy Note 8 speed test: It’s so much closer than you think

The iPhone X is finally out, which means Apple’s best iPhone ever will be put through various real-use tests, including speed test comparisons against the fastest Android handsets out there. But because the iPhone X packs exactly the same kind of internal hardware as the iPhone 8 Plus that was released in late September, you shouldn’t expect results to be much different.

We already saw a slew of iPhone 8 Plus vs. Galaxy Note 8 speed tests, and they all painted the same story. The A11 Bionic chip is miles ahead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, but the Galaxy Note 8’s extra RAM can come in handy.

YouTube channels EverythingApplePro and SuperSaf performed similar speed tests, looking at how fast the two phones load apps and how fast they load apps from memory, but also at browser speeds, boot speeds, and benchmark scores. Benchmark tests show the superiority of the A11 Bionic chip compared to the best Qualcomm chips out there, including the Snapdragon 835, as the iPhone X scores are just as high as the iPhone 8 models.

When it comes to intensive tasks and apps, the iPhone X consistently beats the Galaxy Note 8, proving the A11 Bionic is indeed an incredibly powerful chip. But the Samsung phone has double the RAM and the extra memory allows it to keep more apps cached than the iPhone. So if you use plenty of apps, the iPhone X will kill some bigger ones when memory is running low, though it won’t have any problems with the smaller chat, social and entertainment apps you might use most regularly.

The Galaxy Note 8 can open some of the web apps out there even faster than the iPhone X, and it’ll also load websites faster than Apple’s best iPhone. It sure looks like iOS 11 still isn’t optimized for the new iPhones.

EverythingApplePro tested the speed of Face ID as well compared to the Galaxy Note 8’s iris scanner, discovering that the two devices would unlock almost as fast, especially if you do the iPhone X unlock right.

Check out both videos below: