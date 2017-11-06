iPhone backups made easy

Let’s face it, not many of us remember to back up our phones. At the same time, we don’t like worrying about losing all our memories either. The SanDisk® iXpand™ Base takes care of it all. Every time you plug in your iPhone to charge, it automatically backs up your photos, videos and contacts for you.¹ No cloud storage fees, no complicated set up, and no extra cables or dongles to mess with – all you need is your Lightning cable.

The iXpand Base blends in seamlessly with your everyday life in both form and function. Its soft rubber top and sturdy base help keep your phone secure, while the groove around the device cleverly hides your Apple Lightning cable by wrapping it around the device.² With 15W of power, you can charge fast, back up and be on your way in a flash.

With capacities up to 256GB, you’re sure to have plenty of room to save your files in their original quality with no worry about recurring monthly fees for Internet-based storage. If you ever want the content back on your iPhone, the free iXpand Base app makes it easy to restore your backed up files at any time.¹ Just plug in and tap ‘Restore’ to get your files back.

Starting at $49.99 MSRP, get a SanDisk iXpand Base today from Amazon.com, Best Buy or Walmart.com.

—

¹ iXpand Base app and iOS ver. 10 or above required. Available for download from the App Store.

² Apple Lightning cable not included.