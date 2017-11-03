Some Apple stores have much more iPhone X stock than expected

It’s iPhone X day, but not all iPhone fans are happy, yours truly included. Apple stores in France are not selling the iPhone X to walk-in customers, just as some reports said earlier this week. That explains why there were virtually no lines at two of the three Apple stores in Paris.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Apple land, some stores in the United States received far more supply for walk-in buyers than anticipated.

BGR already confirmed with multiple sources that Apple stores in the US are getting more iPhone X inventory for walk-in buyers than expected, as much as double the anticipated stock per store.

A similar story now comes from 9to5Mac, which says that Apple stores have more iPhone X stock than expected. Furthermore, London stores have 500 to 1,000 models each, according to an unconfirmed tip.

That still requires you to act as fast as possible. If you’re already in a queue waiting to get your iPhone X, don’t give up your spot just yet, even if it looks like there are too many people in front of you. You may get lucky after all. Even if you’re forced to buy the most expensive iPhone X version on Friday, you’re still going to get a better price than what’s currently available on eBay or Craigslist.

If you can’t get your iPhone X today, remember that you can still reserve one starting November 4th, if you’re in one of these countries. Or you can just wait until later this month, as Apple’s delivery estimates have already improved to 3-4 weeks for online orders placed right now.