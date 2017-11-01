iOS 11.2 public beta 1 is here for anyone to download right now

The developer beta of iOS 11.2 hit the streets on Monday, and right on cue, Apple has made the public beta of iOS 11.2 available for anyone who doesn’t tinker with apps. Right now, anyone on the public beta channel of iOS 11 can head over to Settings–>General–>Software Update, and you should find an over-the-air update ready and waiting.

The download is nearly 2GB if you’re already on the most recent iOS 11.1 beta, which is a beefy update for something that doesn’t really bring any visible changes.

Most of the incremental changes to iOS 11 have already been released in the iOS 11.1 beta. We’ve already seen all the new emoji and most new features, so Apple Pay Cash is the only big iOS 11 surprise that we’re still waiting for. It’s not activated in the current iOS 11.2 beta, but the 2GB update could well be laying the groundwork. Developers have also uncovered a screenshot of Apple Pay Cash running on an iPhone X in the latest beta.

Apple also says that there are the usual bug fixes present in iOS 11.2 public beta 1, which should help anyone who’s trying to use a normal device on the beta channel. We’ve also seen some tiny tweaks to those new emoji.

Wondering which devices are compatible with iOS 11.2 beta 1? Here’s the complete list: