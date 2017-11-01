We didn’t have time to compile our typical roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free on Tuesday, so we’re making up for it with a particularly great list today. The star of the show is TapMeasure, which might be the coolest ARKit app we’ve ever seen, but there’s plenty more to be excited about in today’s post. Check out all the apps below, and hurry to be sure you download them before these sales end.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

TapMeasure

Normally $1.99.

Meet TapMeasure, the spatial utility that combines computer vision and AR, creating a whole new way to capture and measure your space. ▶ 3D Room Builder

Create scale-accurate 3D models of rooms that you can measure and review immediately, or revisit later. ▶ Quick Measure

Capture point-to-point measurements with just two taps. ▶ Smart Level

Ensure picture frames and artwork are perfectly level, automatically. TapMeasure is the fastest, smartest way to measure a physical space. Period. Additional Features: • Geometric Recognition: Automatically detect rectangular objects like doors, windows, artwork, and more, and add them to your model. • Quick Outlining: Create simple outlines of items on the walls or floor. • Easy Sharing: Send your 3D model to anyone with a simple URL. • SketchUp Export: Export your 3D model as an .SKP file, allowing you to view and edit in both free and pro versions of SketchUp. We built TapMeasure as an easy to use, everyday spatial utility — but it also works great for pros, including interior designers, architects, contractors, real estate agents, appraisers, insurance agents, and anyone that needs quick, approximate 3D models and measurements. TapMeasure combines the new ARKit framework in iOS 11 with advanced computer vision, to recognize and track objects. Since TapMeasure uses ARKit, you’ll need an ARKit-compatible device (iPhone 6s or newer). TapMeasure is built by the team at Occipital (occipital.com). We’re the same team behind 360 Panorama, Structure Sensor, Canvas, Bridge, and other spatial computing products. We can’t wait to see what you create with TapMeasure!

Download TapMeasure

Vikings: an Archer’s Journey

Normally $1.99.

Nott, a Valkyrie with a tenacious character, has incurred the wrath of the Viking gods who, as punishment, have sent her loyal wolf Oder into the Underworld. At a loss without her loyal companion, Nott goes in search of him within the cold and misty dwelling of the deceased known as “Helheim”. Fortunately, Nott is a formidable archer, so she’ll be able to collect special arrows along the way to help her overcome the evil monsters drawn straight from Nordic legends.

Along her journey, Nott will also have to gain the support of several Viking heroes fallen in battle. They will help her complete her Odyssey, and in return, once reunited with Oder, Nott and her faithful companion will get them out of hell. With its minimalist graphic style, this mix between a “shoot ’em up” and “infinite runner” game will delight a whole range of players: the game is easy to learn but difficult to master! Features: • Gameplay based on precision (arrow firing) and quick reflexes (infinite runner feature).

• Random level generation: a new game experience each time.

• Simple controls: easy to learn, but difficult to master

• Collect the different firing power-ups (Bullet Time, Multi-Arrows, Explosive Arrows and Target Help)

• Hit all your targets to get a series of combos and switch to Fury Mode!

• Meet the other five Vikings, each one with their own unique characteristics.

• When the dark rises, make a Group Kill and earn a top bonus

• Challenge your friends in the Game Center. Try to get the best score and unlock Trophies

• Universal app with iCloud support. Play on your iPhone and iPad and your progress will be automatically synchronized

• Original soundtrack for an immersive and unique sound experience

Download Vikings: an Archer’s Journey

Instashot

Normally $1.99.

Instashot lets you make more accomplishments, by using photos in a smarter way. > 500 upvotes, #4 Product of the Day on ProductHunt. “This is a BRILLIANT idea. I’ve needed something like this for a long time. Relief!”

“Incredible.” • SMART SCAN: Digitalize any paper materials, via phone camera. With auto-cropping/distortion-correction built-in, capture visual information more easily.

• EASY PIN: Make a pin on any content, and leave a note for future reference.

• ADVANCED OCR: With ocr-fusion engine, recognize 99% of text from your photo, in 5 languages (English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Germany).

• PHOTO ENHANCEMENT: Enhance readability with native filters, whether it’s low-light or saturated.

• ONE-TAP INFO ACCESS: Search anything from your photo, and use them instantly, like address/email/phone number etc. Instashot works great when you: * Capture your favorite paragraph from a book.

* Scan documents, ID cards, receipts and agreements etc.

* Take screenshot to save handy info.

* Search any text (signs, labels) around you.

* etc…

Download Instashot

Remote Drive for Mac

Normally $2.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home. AT A GLANCE

– Stream any video directly from your Mac;

– View photos or documents stored on your Mac;

– Transfer files between your Mac and your iOS device;

– Store anything on your iOS device and take it with you on the go;

– Mount your iOS device as drive on your Mac or Windows machine using WebDAV;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. Do you enjoy using Remote Control? Please help us by rating the app, so we can continue to offer more features and implement your feedback into the app to make it even better.

Download Remote Drive for Mac

Voice Record – Memos

Normally $3.99.

Concise,multifunctional,easy to operate

your wise choice,your recording APP.

Download Voice Record – Memos

Time Calc

Normally $1.99.

Time Calc calculates numbers, durations and dates. It’s convenient if you want to:

– Figure out play time of several music tracks

– Report how many hours you’ve worked total

– Find out your flight duration by subtracting departure time from arrival time (time zone suppoted)

– Find out expiration dates Time Calc can do the following arithmetic.

Number + Number

Number – Number

Number * Number

Number / Number

Duration * Number = Duration

Duration / Number = Duration

Duration + Duration

Duration – Duration

Duration / Duration = Number

Date + Duration = Date

Date – Duration = Date

Date – Date = Duration

Number / Duration = Number per unit duration M+ & M- keys to add/subtract what’s in the memory.

Tap = (equal) key to change units from sec, min, hour, week.

Tap # key to drop unit. e.g. 1.5 days becomes 1.5

Download Time Calc

Flash Ghost

Normally $1.99.

Explore the haunted grounds of this abandoned farm house. In this Halloween arcade style game you are only equipped with a flashlight to scare off flying ghosts. Challenge yourself to scare off as many ghosts as you can before you run out of battery life. Before you go trick or treating, try spooking the ghosts from this scary house.

Download Flash Ghost

Xmas Santa Stickers

Normally $0.99.

Colourful Christmas Santa Claus stickers just for you!! Wish your loved ones with great colourful stickers. Bring smiles to your friend’s face. Surprise your friends and family with colourful wishes and make this Xmas memorable. Easy to use! Tap the sticker you like, drag & drop the sticker into your message. Tips on using stickers:

• To get iMessage apps, Create a new iMessage to a friend and tap the iMessage Store icon near the compose field.

• Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon labelled ‘Store’ to navigate to the iMessage store.

• In the store, tap the Manage tab in the top right to add your purchased apps to your sticker collection.

Download Xmas Santa Stickers

Zombie Stickers for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Zombies now walk the Earth – crawling, biting, and infecting humans. Fight back with this Zombie apocalypse sticker pack. The sickness is spreading and it’s up to you to find a cure. Post danger signs, create a vigilance, and help secure the last of the humans. You are humanity’s last hope. Beware of Zombies!

Download Zombie Stickers for iMessage

VRTube 360 Pro

Normally $1.99.

VRTube Pro – Virtual Reality Player Is the new state of the art way to watch any VR videos on you mobile device

Features – VR video

– VR Headset compatable

– Easy to use player

– Beatiful design

Download VRTube 360 Pro