Watch PlayStation’s Paris Games Week 2017 press conference live right here

If the launches of Super Mario Odyssey, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Assassin’s Creed Origins last week weren’t enough to cement October as the best month for video games in 2017, Sony is going to tip the scales today with a live press conference from Paris Games Week filled with exciting updates and new game reveals.

While PlayStation’s Paris Games Week Media Showcase won’t actually begin until 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, there will be an “introductory livestream featuring 21 game updates, including seven all-new game announcements for PS4 and PS VR” starting at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET and leading into the main event.

Sony hasn’t given any hints as to what games will be revealed, but considering E3 was just four months ago, it might be worth tempering any expectations you have for the Paris Games Week showcase. That said, there seems to some consensus among journalists that this will be a bigger deal than we might typically expect.

In addition to the seven new PS4 and PS VR games that will be revealed today, Sony will also likely take some time to update us on some of the previously announced titles heading to PS4 in the coming months, including Insomniac’s Spider-Man game, God of War, The Last of Us Part II and Detroit: Become Human. There are also rumors that Sony will finally announce a follow-up to the disappointing PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.

You can watch all of the day’s proceedings in the embedded video below. The live stream will kick off at 8:00 AM PT with a pack of updates and announcements, and the showcase will then start at 9:00 AM PT: