Amazon thinks it’s time it had a key to your place

Amazon really wants to take your relationship to the next level, and it thinks it deserves a key to your home. No really, Amazon Key is exactly that, a brand new smart device made by the biggest retailer in the world that will let anyone that you trust inside your house when you’re not at home.

I know, letting strangers into your home sounds crazy, and it actually is. But Amazon thinks this is the future.

Amazon Key will be available in 37 cities across the US initially, and you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to get it.

The Amazon Key is actually a bundle of products that are supposed to make you feel face, including the Amazon Key app that lets you manage everything, a smart lock that works with the app, and the Amazon Cloud Cam which lets you monitor everything from afar.

The Amazon Key In-Home Kit starts at $249.99 and will be available on November 8th. You can preorder whatever Amazon Key bundle you want, and choose smart lack from Yale, Kwikset, and other lock manufacturers.

Once set up, Amazon Key will let Amazon deliver everything you purchase directly inside your home. Just select in-home and the delivery person will do the rest — the video at the end of this post shows it in action.

Amazon Key will also let you grant access to guests even when you’re not at home, and it’ll work with other service providers, including Merry Maids, Rover, and Amazon Home Services.

Buy your Amazon Key bundle at this link, and check out the new Amazon Prime product in action below: